Holdsworth Rita Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 4th June 2020, aged 83 years, and of Barnby Dun.
Beloved wife of Eric and a much loved mother of Lynn and Karen.
A wonderful grandmother to April,
Kris and Lee and Great grandmother
to Olive. A special friend to many and
will be sadly missed by all.
The family will be holding a
cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services, Tel. 01302 874197
Donations, if desired, to
The British Lung Foundation
in memory of Rita Holdsworth.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020