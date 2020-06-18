Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Holdsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Holdsworth

Notice Condolences

Rita Holdsworth Notice
Holdsworth Rita Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 4th June 2020, aged 83 years, and of Barnby Dun.

Beloved wife of Eric and a much loved mother of Lynn and Karen.
A wonderful grandmother to April,
Kris and Lee and Great grandmother
to Olive. A special friend to many and
will be sadly missed by all.

The family will be holding a
cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium

Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services, Tel. 01302 874197

Donations, if desired, to
The British Lung Foundation
in memory of Rita Holdsworth.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -