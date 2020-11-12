|
BRIDGEMAN Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully on
30th October, aged 75 years,
and of Armthorpe.
Beloved son of the late Matt and Alice.
A much loved brother to Paula, Keith and Ian. A dear brother- in-law to Bill and Janet. A loving uncle to Michelle and Joanne and good friend who
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 25th November at 3pm
at Rosehill Crematorium.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter
Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020