|
|
|
JOHNSON Robert Edward Of Wabtec Rail, formerly RFS.
Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2020, in hospital and of Bessacarr, aged 65 years.
The dearly loved husband of Ellen,
dear dad of Gemma and father-in-law of Rob, also, the much-loved brother of David, Martin, Stephen
and the late Roger.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 31st July 2020 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Should you wish to attend, please be advised that only close family members will be admitted to the Crematorium Chapel and you will be asked to remain outside where you may listen to the service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (https://www.ywt.org.uk) and
Deltic Preservation Society (https://www.thedps.co.uk) c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020