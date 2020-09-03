|
|
|
Needham Robert Passed away after
a short illness in D.R.I. on
August 21st, aged 71 years.
The beloved husband of Christine
and devoted son-in-law to Eileen.
A dearly loved twin brother to Roy and the late Hazel and loving brother-in-law and uncle. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday September 10th at 11.20.
Family flowers only, donations can
be made in lieu to St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Services, 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020