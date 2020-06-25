|
|
|
Walters Robert Dennis Passed away suddenly but peacefully with Lynn by his side, on 9th June 2020
aged 81 years.
A much loved Dad to James and Pops
to Lea, Devoted Grandad, Brother, Uncle and a Friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 6th July 2020, at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in
Dennis's memory for the work
of Little Rainbows, a Doncaster charity and in tribute to Rebecca Burns for her support and care of Lynn and Dennis.
Please put your donation in a sealed envelope and pass it to Lynn.
W.E. Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster,
DN10 6QL. Enquiries -
Tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020