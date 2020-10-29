Home

Rodney Watson Notice
Watson Rodney Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 20th October 2020,
aged 74 years.
Loving partner of Betty, cherished
father of Robert, Ruth and Robin,
much loved grandfather and friend
to many who will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November 2020 at 2pm.
Flowers welcome or donations can
be made in Rodney's memory to
The Chatsfield Suite at Doncaster
Royal Infirmary.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
Tel: 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
