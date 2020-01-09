|
|
|
SMALLEY Roland Henry Late of Smalleys Garage Thorne.
Passed away peacefully in
Northfield Care Home Thorne on
3rd January, aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Edith Margaret, also a dear uncle to Barbara and Linda and brother of the
late Alec and Freda.
He will be so sadly missed Funeral Service in St. Nicholas Parish Church Thorne on Wednesday 15th January at 11.30am followed by Interment in Thorne Cemetery 12.10pm.
Enq to B.A. Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020