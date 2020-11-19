|
|
|
Harper Ron On the 5th November 2020
aged 85 years, peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
after a short illness.
He lived at the Dale Residential Home in Conisbrough and was a long time resident of Westfield Road, Balby.
Beloved husband of Janice Harper, Dad to David and Grandad of Thomas and Edward. Worked for Peglars and then Tomkins on Carr Hill for most of his working life and played for their cricket team for many seasons.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 11.30a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Parkinson's Association.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020