Barlow Ronald (Ron) Peacefully on
20th August and of
Clay Lane, aged 96 years.
The beloved husband of the late Betty, dearly loved and respected dad of
Stan and Jim and father-in-law of Chrissie and Ali, a devoted grandad, great-grandad and good friend to many. He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd September at 1.20 p.m. Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to M.R.M.C.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020