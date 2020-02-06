|
|
|
Degnan Ronald Allan Peacefully,
on 2nd February at his home in Belle Vue surrounded by his family, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of the
late Freda Degnan, dear dad of
Lance, Tina, Jo, Julie and Lisa.
Also, a much-loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 9.20 am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020