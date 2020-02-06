Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Degnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Degnan

Notice Condolences

Ronald Degnan Notice
Degnan Ronald Allan Peacefully,
on 2nd February at his home in Belle Vue surrounded by his family, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of the
late Freda Degnan, dear dad of
Lance, Tina, Jo, Julie and Lisa.
Also, a much-loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 9.20 am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -