|
|
|
DIMBLEBY Ronald
(Ron) Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020,
aged 93 years.
Loving husband for over 70 years of Edna, devoted father of Barry, Trevor and Judith, also, the much-loved grandad of Andrew, Jo, Emma and Robert and a dear friend to many.
A private Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Donations if desired may be sent to
St Saviour's Church, Auckley
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020