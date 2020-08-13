Home

Ronald Flint Notice
FLINT Ronald James
'Ron' Fell asleep peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dearly beloved husband of Julie,
much loved dad of Gary, Neil and Sharon, precious granddad
and great granddad.
Ron was a keen golfer and formerly a member of the Thornhurst Golf Club and a very special gentleman who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held
at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Monday 17th August 2020 at 10.40am to celebrate Ron's life.
All enquiries to
J Steadman & Sons, Funeral Directors,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020
