|
|
|
GREEN Ronald Passed away unexpectedly on
15th September 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
much loved dad to Lesley & Robert
& daughter in law Patsy.
Treasured grandad to
Andrew, Zoë & Stephen.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday, 2nd October, 2020 at 3.20pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be gratefully received for the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries:
Respect Direct Funeral Service.
Tel: 01302 378359
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020