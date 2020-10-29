|
MARSHALL RONALD "RON" Passed away suddenly in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 21st October, aged 86 years and of Armthorpe.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley.
A much loved dad to Christine and father-in-law to Murray. A devoted grandad to Michael and Kayleigh, great-grandfather to Kaden and Bella. A dear brother to Alan, a much loved uncle and good friend who will be very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 12th November 2020 at 11am at The Gospel Hall, Milton Walk Doncaster followed by burial in
Rands Lane Cemetery, Armthorpe.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020