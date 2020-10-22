Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Southern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Southern

Notice Condolences

Ronald Southern Notice
Southern Ronald Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on the 14th October and of Wheatley, aged 84 years.
A devoted husband of Valerie
and a missed father to John & David, grandfather to Ryan and Matthew
and a dear father in law to Alison.
A most generous and modest man has sadly left this world who will be greatly missed by all his loving family.
Rest in peace.
For all enquiries please contact Carpenter funeral services
tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -