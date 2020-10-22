|
|
|
Southern Ronald Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on the 14th October and of Wheatley, aged 84 years.
A devoted husband of Valerie
and a missed father to John & David, grandfather to Ryan and Matthew
and a dear father in law to Alison.
A most generous and modest man has sadly left this world who will be greatly missed by all his loving family.
Rest in peace.
For all enquiries please contact Carpenter funeral services
tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020