|
|
|
Wright Ronald (Ronaldo) Peacefully on 2nd November after a long illness and of Auckley, aged 70 years.
Loving Dad of Danny and devoted Grandad of Hunter. A much loved Brother of Christine, Joyce, Billy, Terry and the late Barry and a good friend to many, especially Veronica.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November at 1.00 p.m.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in lieu may be made to St. John's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020