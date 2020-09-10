|
|
|
Chapman Roni Died suddenly at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 1st September.
The dearly loved wife of John, devoted Mum to Melanie, Jane and Daniel and grandmother to Grace. Will be greatly missed, not only by her family, but by the many who encountered her unstinting energy towards her extensive community and political commitments. The funeral service
will take place at 1.20pm on
Thursday 17th September at Rose Hill Crematorium. Numbers in the chapel are restricted and those places are taken, but everyone is welcome to come along to listen to the service outside the chapel.
Family flowers only, please make donations if you wish, to any of
Roni's chosen charities: Unicef,
Terrence Higgins Trust and WaterAid.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Service 01302 342639
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020