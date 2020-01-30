Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Rosa Stenson Notice
STENSON Rosa Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 17th January late of Dunsville
aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril, loving mum of Paul and Elaine,
dear mother in law to Neil,
also a dearest grandma, great grandma and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday
10th February at 12-20pm.
No flowers by request but if desired donations in lieu for the Salvation Army a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake.
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
