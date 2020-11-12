Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Rosaleen Smith

Notice Condolences

Rosaleen Smith Notice
Smith Rosaleen
(née Punter) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 29th October 2020,
aged 85 years. Formerly of
Hyde Park and Edenthorpe.
The dearly beloved wife
of the late George and
a much loved mum, grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at 1pm on Wednesday
18th November in The Church of
the Good Shepherd, Edenthorpe
followed by burial in
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe,
Doncaster. 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020
