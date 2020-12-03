|
|
|
Higgins Roseline
(Rose) 27 October 1919 to
22 November 2020
Rose passed away peacefully on
22 November 2020 at
Adeline House Care Home, where
she had spent her last 2 years.
She leaves behind 4 children
(Trevor, Barbara, Kathleen, Sandra)
10 grandchildren, 23 great
grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances a
private funeral will take place at
St. Nicholas Church, Thorne on
Tuesday 15 December 2020 followed
by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
No flowers please, but donations can be made to Adeline House Residents Fund.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020