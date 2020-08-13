Home

Bonnett Rosemary Died on 5th August 2020, aged 88 years, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
A much loved wife to Ken,
loving mother to Pauline and Howard and adoring Grandma to
Rachel, Daniel and Alissa.

The funeral service will take place
at 10.00 am on 14th August 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium. No flowers.
A wake will be held afterwards. Donations to be taken for
Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to Co operative
Funeral Service 01302 342639.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020
