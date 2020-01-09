|
BLACKBURN Roy Passed away peacefully on Thursday 26th December 2019 in the wonderful care of Hilltop Care Centre.
Cherished dad to Steven and Peter, father in law to Mabel, Caroline and Pete, grandad to Scott, Rory,
Jenna and Erin, great grandad
to Isla, Joel, Oregon and Bodhi.
Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed.
A service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene's Church, Campsall on Wednesday 15th January at 2.00pm followed by a committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 3:40pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe,
DN16 3HE. Tel: 01724 843150.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020