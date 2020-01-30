Home

Roy Haig

Roy Haig Notice
HAIG Roy Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 19th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat,
much loved dad of Sue and Dave and a loving grandad of Emma and John.
The funeral service will take place at Bentley Methodist Church on
Thursday 6th February at 2.15pm followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.40pm.
Flowers welcome, or donations to
The British Heart Foundation or KIND
would be appreciated.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, York Road, Doncaster 01302789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
