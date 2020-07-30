|
Slater Roy Kenneth
(Slasher) and of Slaters,
Everingham Road, Cantley.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 20th July 2020, aged 89 years.
A very popular gentleman who
will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral cortege will be passing Everingham Road shops at approx 12.30pm. Funeral service to take place at The Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 3 rd August 2020 at 12.40pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020