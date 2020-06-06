|
|
|
LANGFIELD (SMITH)
Ruby Doreen Ruby Langfield, born
28th May 1926.
Passed away peacefully on the
22nd May 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Maurice Langfield, dearly loved
Mother of Nigel, Rex, Ralph, Trevor
and Terry, much loved Grandma to Rebecca, Lisa, David, Tony, Rachael
and Wesley, Great Grandma to Lena, Erin, Jack, Grace, Elise and Mason and Auntie to Robert, Jonathan & Andrew.
Finally together again with the love of her life for over 65 years, holding
hands for the rest of eternity.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts, and will be so greatly missed by her
entire family.
Cremation service will be held at 3:20pm on Friday 5th June 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium.
No flowers are allowed, though cards may be sent to 6 Westholme Road,
Doncaster, DN4 0LD.
All enquiries - The Co-operative
Funeral Directors, Doncaster
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020