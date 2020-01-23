Home

Ruth Lindsey Notice
LINDSEY Ruth Passed away peacefully at Sandrock House Care Home on December 23rd 2019, aged 94 years. A well known lady of the Conisbrough and Bessacarr areas of Doncaster, she was the much loved Wife of the late Hugh and a dear Sister who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Conisbrough on Thursday January 30th 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at Conisbrough Cemetery. All enquiries to Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough.
Tel. 01709 770011.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
