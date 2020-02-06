|
Dainty Sandra (Mrs)
(nee Bark) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long struggle with cancer.
Beloved wife of Dave, cherished mother of Karen, Andrew and his wife Katerina. Loving grandma of Josh and step children Sophia and Alex.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Wilfrids Church on Monday 10th February, 2020 at 2.15 pm followed by a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3 pm. By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in Sandra's memory to Smile Train.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 ORB. Ttel: (01302) 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020