J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
14:15
St Wilfrids Church
Committal
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
15:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Sandra Dainty Notice
Dainty Sandra (Mrs)
(nee Bark) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long struggle with cancer.
Beloved wife of Dave, cherished mother of Karen, Andrew and his wife Katerina. Loving grandma of Josh and step children Sophia and Alex.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Wilfrids Church on Monday 10th February, 2020 at 2.15 pm followed by a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3 pm. By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in Sandra's memory to Smile Train.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, DN4 ORB. Ttel: (01302) 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
