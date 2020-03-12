|
|
|
TOUHIG Sandra 'Sam'
(Nee Hewitt) Passed away in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the 19th February 2020,
aged 55 years.
Beloved wife to Dean,
a much loved mum to Kate and Scott and nana to her grandchildren.
Sandra will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 12 noon, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be made
in memory of Sandra.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020