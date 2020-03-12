Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Touhig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Touhig

Notice Condolences

Sandra Touhig Notice
TOUHIG Sandra 'Sam'
(Nee Hewitt) Passed away in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the 19th February 2020,
aged 55 years.
Beloved wife to Dean,
a much loved mum to Kate and Scott and nana to her grandchildren.
Sandra will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 12 noon, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be made
in memory of Sandra.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -