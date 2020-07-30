|
|
|
Woodcock Sharon Anne 3rd October 1972 -
16th July 2020
A dearly loved Wife of Rob
and Mum of Max and Sam.
Sharon was much loved and
will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take
place on Friday 7th August 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.20pm.
Please note, family flowers only, donations may be made in
Sharon's memory for the work of
The Pink Ribbon Foundation and Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.
The family kindly request all
those attending to wear
brightly coloured attire.
All enquiries to W E Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020