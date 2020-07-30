|
|
|
Marriott Shaun With broken hearts we announce the sad passing of Shaun Marriott on the 23rd July 2020, aged 62 years.
He leaves behind his brother Stuart
his children Charlie, Adam and Karl
and his young grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
31st July at 9:20am.
The family would like to say a big thank you to Team Casson.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
12a Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster,
DN8 4BQ. Telephone 01405 812 281.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020