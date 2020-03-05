Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Sheila Davis

Sheila Davis Notice
DAVIS Sheila
née Seaton, formerly Askew Peacefully, on 29th February at her home in Sprotbrough,
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of Maurice Davis, dear mum of Kerry, Mark and Jules, also the much-loved nanna of Sarah, Liam and Grant and great nanna of Bella and Nancy.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 23rd March 2020 at
St Mary's Church, Sprotbrough, at 1.30pm followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster,
at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The British Heart Foundation
The British Heart Foundation c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
