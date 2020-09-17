|
DICKENSON Sheila Doreen Passed away unexpectedly, on 7th September and of Bawtry aged 90 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Reg Dickenson, dear mum of Hilary, Stephen and Hazel, also, a much-loved nanna and great nanna.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at
St Nicholas' Church, Bawtry at 1.00 pm followed by cremation at Barnby Moor Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 2.00 pm. Please be advised that should you wish to attend, due to ongoing restrictions you may be asked to remain outside.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired may be sent to The Lily Foundation & NCUK (Neuroendocrine Cancer UK) c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020