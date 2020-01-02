Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Fox

Notice Condolences

Sheila Fox Notice
FOX Sheila Passed away peacefully
on 8th December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Formerly of Hampton Road, Town Moor and Park Lane, Bessacarr.
Loving mum of David,
mum in law of Susan,
beloved grandma and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed by her family
and friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday
3rd January 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Warde Aldam Care Home would be much appreciated.
Further enquiries to
J. Steadman & Sons.
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -