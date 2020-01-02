|
FOX Sheila Passed away peacefully
on 8th December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Formerly of Hampton Road, Town Moor and Park Lane, Bessacarr.
Loving mum of David,
mum in law of Susan,
beloved grandma and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed by her family
and friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday
3rd January 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Warde Aldam Care Home would be much appreciated.
Further enquiries to
J. Steadman & Sons.
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020