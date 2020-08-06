|
|
|
Harwood Sheila
(nee Smith) Passed away peacefully aged 84
at St John's Hospice, Doncaster,
with her children by her side.
Greatly missed by her family, our lives won't be the same without her.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Jack Harwood, married for 59 years.
Cherished Mum and Mum-in-law of Jed, Amanda, Chris, Brian and Marcia.
Devoted Grandma and Great Grandma of Laura, Suzy, Niall, Ruby and Leo.
Funeral service to take place at
3.00 pm on Monday 10th August
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley.
Sheila has requested a
'no black' dress code.
Please be advised that should you wish to attend, due to current restrictions, you may be required to remain outside, but may listen to the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St John's Hospice, Balby, Doncaster.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89 - 90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone: 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020