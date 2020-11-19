|
KIRTON Sheila Passed away peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 11th November 2020
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ronald.
Devoted Mum of
Philip, Joanne and Richard.
Cherished Mother in law of
Nicky, Mick and Gemma.
Loving Nanna and Great Nanna.
Sheila will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Regarding the date and time
of the funeral service please
contact Nigel Goodwin's.
Family flowers only please, however,
if desired donations may be forwarded to the British Heart Foundation online.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020