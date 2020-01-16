Home

PASHLEY Sheila Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 8th January and of Dunsville,
aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife
of Syd, also a loving mum, grandma, great grandma, mother in law
and dear sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 2pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for British Heart Foundation.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
