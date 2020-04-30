|
SMITH Sheila
(Nee Buxton) Passed away on the 19th April 2020 and of Highfields Farm, Scawthorpe, Doncaster. Aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Fred. Mother of Robert. Mother-in-law of Debbie. Grandma of William. Much loved Sister to Nancy and the late Mary, Harold and Tom.
Auntie to Hilary, Richard, Jonathan, Joanne and the late Jonathan.
A good friend to many, she will be greatly missed. A memorial service
will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020