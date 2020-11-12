|
|
|
WATSON Sheila Passed away peacefully on 3rd November, in a care home and
of Sprotbrough, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Harold
Watson, dear mum of Julia and Clive,
also the much-loved grandma of Lee,
Clare, Adam and James, great grandma
of Violet, Jack, Harry, Sophia and Alba
and sister of Audrey.
Funeral service and cremation to take
place on Thursday 19th November
2020 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park &
Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired may be sent to Dementia UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020