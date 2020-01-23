|
SMITH Sheralyn Passed away peacefully at home,
on 14th January with her loving family by her side after a short illness bravely borne and of Hatfield,
aged 53 years.
Dearly beloved wife of David,
also a loving daughter and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 10am.
No flowers by request please, but if desired, donations in lieu
for Cancer Research.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020