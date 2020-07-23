Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
13:00
St Nicholas' Church
Bawtry
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
14:00
Rose Hill Cemetery
Shirley Khan Notice
Khan Shirley
née Crossland Passed away peacefully,
on July 16th at her home in Bawtry, formerly of Retford,
aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of
Dr Rashid Khan, dear mum of Asif,
also, the much-loved sister of
Marjorie and the late David.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 28th July 2020
at St Nicholas' Church, Bawtry
at 1.00 pm followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery at 2.00 pm.
Please be advised that should you wish to attend, due to current restrictions you will be asked to remain outside.
Flowers welcome
Enquiries to W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd Bawtry, tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020
