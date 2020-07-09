|
|
|
Marshall Sophia Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 25th June 2020, aged 87.
Loving wife of Bill.
Much loved mum of four sons,
two daughters in law and
one grandaughter.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th July at 2pm.
By request, family flowers only. Donation can be made in Sophia's memory to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020