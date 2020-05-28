Home

Bramleys Funeral Service
78 Askern Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 0EW
01302 637812
Stanley Evans

Stanley Evans Notice
Evans Stanley (Stan) Passed away peacefully on 18th May 2020, aged 97 years and of Scawsby.
Beloved husband of the late Lilian. Much loved dad of Chris and Carl, daughter in law Dawn and the late Pauline. A devoted grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
the family will be holding a
private cremation.
Enquiries to
Bramleys Funeral Services,
78 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster,
tel 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 28, 2020
