Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Kitchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Kitchen

Notice Condolences

Stephanie Kitchen Notice
KITCHEN Stephanie Lee (Steph) Passed away peacefully on
6th November aged 90 years
and of Cantley.
Beloved wife of the late Ken. A much loved mum to Pat, Julie and Susan.
A dear mother-in-law, a devoted grandma and great-grandma and a good friend who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 7th December at 12 noon at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be made to British Heart Foundation/Muscular Dystrophy. A collection plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -