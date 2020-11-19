|
KITCHEN Stephanie Lee (Steph) Passed away peacefully on
6th November aged 90 years
and of Cantley.
Beloved wife of the late Ken. A much loved mum to Pat, Julie and Susan.
A dear mother-in-law, a devoted grandma and great-grandma and a good friend who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 7th December at 12 noon at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be made to British Heart Foundation/Muscular Dystrophy. A collection plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020