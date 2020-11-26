|
Cross Stephen Arthur It is with great sadness that the family announce that Stephen passed away on Saturday 14th November at the University Hospital of Wales, aged 74. Devoted Husband of Brenda, much loved Dad of Andrea and Louise, cherished Grandad of Jenna, George, Summer, Manon & Maxi. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be strictly private for invited mourners only. Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired in Stephen's memory can be donated directly to Prostate Cancer UK, Fourth Floor, The Counting House, 53 Tooley Street, London, SE1 2QN or via justgiving.com/brendaspage.
All enquiries can be made to
David Monk-Roberts, Funeral Director, Pidgeons of Cardiff, 02920 226 604.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020