The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Stuart Bailey Notice
Bailey Stuart Clive 'Bill' (formerly ICI and RAF)
Passed away peacefully at
his home in Hatfield on
28th May 2020, aged 81 years.
Bill was a much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 10.20am. Attendance restrictions are
in place. Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may be made online to Macmillan Cancer Support. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill St,
Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020
