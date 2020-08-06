Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Hancock

Notice Condolences

Stuart Hancock Notice
Hancock Stuart (Hank) On 30th July after a short illness and of Balby,
aged 63 years.
The beloved partner of the late Shirley, much loved Dad of Wayne, Kerry,
Faye and Eryn. A devoted Grandad,
loving Brother and Uncle and good friend to many, especially Brenda.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Graveside funeral service will take place at Edlington Cemetery on Tuesday 11th August at 11.00 a.m.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -