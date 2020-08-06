|
Hancock Stuart (Hank) On 30th July after a short illness and of Balby,
aged 63 years.
The beloved partner of the late Shirley, much loved Dad of Wayne, Kerry,
Faye and Eryn. A devoted Grandad,
loving Brother and Uncle and good friend to many, especially Brenda.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Graveside funeral service will take place at Edlington Cemetery on Tuesday 11th August at 11.00 a.m.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020