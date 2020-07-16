|
WOOD Susan Ann Passed away peacefully in hospital on 8th June after an illness bravely borne and of Stainforth aged 72 years,
Dearly beloved wife of the Woody, a loving mum of Jane & Peter, also a dear nanna to Nicole Alix Chloe & Jacob.
She will be so sadly missed.
A private family service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 10am due to the current circumstances.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 16, 2020