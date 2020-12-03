Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Terence Cooke

Notice Condolences

Terence Cooke Notice
Cooke Terence Peter (Terry) Passed away 23rd November 2020 at Wyndthorpe Gardens Nursing Home, aged 80 years.
Formerly of Bentley and Auckley,
retired foreman of Cementation.
Beloved Husband of Ann.
Loving Father of Angie & Rikky.
Father in law of Kev & Julie.
Dear Grandfather of Brenda, Michael, Andrew, and Robin.
Proud Great Grandad of Macy, Lexi, Cleo, Eva and Kian.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Arksey, on
Monday 14th December 2020 at 11:15am followed by the committal at
Arksey Cemetery at 12noon.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
